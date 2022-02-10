MP Board Exams 2022: Class 9, 11 Exam Schedule Released
The exam schedule for MP Board exams 2022 for Classes 9 and 11 have been released on mpbse.nic.in.
The exam schedules for MPBSE Classes 9, 11 exams have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The MP Board exams shall commence from 16 March 2022 for Class 9 and 15 March 2022 for Class 11.
Candidates can visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in to check the official notice.
The exam schedule was not only released on the official website but also on all the official social media handles of the MP education board.
For Class 9, the MP board exams will begin on 16 March 2022 and conclude in 12 April 2022.
For Class 11, the MP board exams will begin from 15 March 2022 and conclude by 13 April 2022.
Candidates must note that the exam timings for both Classes 9 and 11 will be 08:30 am to 11:30 am.
MP Board Exams 2022: Exam schedule for Class 11
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|March 15, 2022
|Tuesday
|English
|March 23, 2022
|Wednesday
|Physics Economics Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery Element of Sciecne Fifth Question Letter (Vocational) History of Indian Art
|March 24, 2022
|Thursday
|Biotechnology Indian Music
|March 25, 2022
|Friday
|Psychology Agriculture Home Science Drawing and Designing Book Keeping and Accountancy Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational) Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|March 28, 2022
|Monday
|Chemistry History Business Studies Drawing and Painting Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture Home Management, Nutrition and Textile Third Question Letters (Vocational)
|March 31, 2022
|Thursday
|Urdu Marathi
|April 1, 2022
|Friday
|Informatic Practices Biology
|April 4, 2022
|Monday
|Mathematics
|April 5, 2022
|Tuesday
|Political Science Second Question Letters (Vocational)
|April 7, 2022
|Thursday
|NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects Physical Education
|April 8, 2022
|Friday
|Geography Still Life and Design Crop Prodcution and Horticulture Anatomy, Physiology and Health
|April 9, 2022
|Saturday
|Sanskrit
|April 13, 2022
|Wednesday
|Hindi
MP Board Exams 2022: Exam schedule for Class 9
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|March 16, 2022
|Wednesday
|Mathematics
|March 21, 2022
|Monday
|English
|March 23, 2022
|Wednesday
|Urdu
|March 24, 2022
|Thursday
|Hindi
|March 30, 2022
|Wednesday
|Science
|April 1, 2022
|Friday
|Marathi Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students) Music (For Blind students)
|April 4, 2022
|Monday
|Social Science
|April 6, 2022
|Wednesday
|NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects
|April 12, 2022
|Tuesday
|Sanskrit
All students must note that it is imperative that they reach the examination hall by 08:00 AM. This is because no student shall be allowed entry post 08:15 AM.
In addition, students must adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols. IT is mandatory for candidates to wear masks throughout the duration of the exam as well as after wards.
Besides this, the seating arrangement has also been planned, keeping in mind the social distancing norms.
Students are also directed to carry hand sanitizers for their safety.
Also, in the rare situation of any government or public holiday being declared during the exam timetable, the exams shall continue the same. Hence, students must be mindful of this.
For more details on the MP Board exams 2022, please visit mpbse.nic.in as well as this space regularly.
