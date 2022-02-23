SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of Offline Exams for Classes 10 and 12

The Supreme Court said that these kinds of petitions were misleading and gave false hope to students.
The Quint
Education
Published:
Students appear for class 12th Board exams in a school. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI)
Students appear for class 12th Board exams in a school. Image used for representational purposes.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 23 February, dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The Supreme Court said that these kinds of petitions were misleading and gave false hope to students.

(This article will be updated.)

Also Read'Class on Zoom, Exam in Room?' Students on Twitter Seek Board Exam Cancellation

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT