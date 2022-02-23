SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of Offline Exams for Classes 10 and 12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 23 February, dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
The Supreme Court said that these kinds of petitions were misleading and gave false hope to students.
(This article will be updated.)
