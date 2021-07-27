MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result to be Declared on 29 July: Here's How to Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), on Monday, 26 July, announced the result date of MP board class 12, 2021. According to the board, class 12 result is scheduled to be declared at 12 noon on Thursday, 29 July 2021.

Students who were enrolled to appear for MPBSE class exam can check their result on MP board's official websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in. The result can also be checked on MPBSE mobile app available on Google Play Store. Some private portals will also host MP board class 12 result.