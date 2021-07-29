MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

MPBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to commence from 30 April 2021. But later they were scrapped by the Madhya Pradesh Government due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to evaluate the result, the board devised an alternative marking scheme.

Therefore, the result of class 12 students has been evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10 board exams. School Education Department, MP confirmed that the scores in top five subjects in class 10 exams will be used to evaluate the final result.