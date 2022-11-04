MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 Year Provisional List Released; Check Website

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the provisional alphabetical list for MHT CET Counselling Round 2 for LLB 5 year on the official website. The MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 year Provisional List can be downloaded from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for the Round 2 counselling are requested to download the provisional list soon from the website and take a look at the names. They are requested to check the list properly.

