MHT CET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling Allotment list for CAP Round 2 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The organization had released the result for seat allotment in Round 1 as well.

But the candidates who did not get a seat in the first round of the CAP, can check the provisional allotment of seats on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the original schedule, the MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment list was expected to be released on 28 October 2022 but the tentative allotment list was out yesterday, 31 October 2022 on the basis of a revised schedule provided by CET.

The web entry for MHT CET Counseling 2022 was terminated on 29 October 2022. The results for Round 1 seat allotment were released on 18 October 2022.