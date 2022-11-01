MHT CET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result for CAP Round 2 declared.
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Allotment list for CAP Round 2 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The organization had released the result for seat allotment in Round 1 as well.
But the candidates who did not get a seat in the first round of the CAP, can check the provisional allotment of seats on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
As per the original schedule, the MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment list was expected to be released on 28 October 2022 but the tentative allotment list was out yesterday, 31 October 2022 on the basis of a revised schedule provided by CET.
The web entry for MHT CET Counseling 2022 was terminated on 29 October 2022. The results for Round 1 seat allotment were released on 18 October 2022.
Go to the official website of MHT CET 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on CET 2022 seat allotment result link
Candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth to log in
The MHT CET 2022 round two allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Candidates can download CET 2022 allotment list and take a printout for future reference
Candidates who passed the MHT CET 2022 exam can enroll in one of the several engineering and technology programs offered by various Maharashtra state colleges and universities but they will have to first complete the MHT CET Counseling process.
