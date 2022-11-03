'It Was Worth The Wait:' 1st Batch of DU Students to Get Admission Through CUET

“The whole admission process was so time-consuming and frustrating that it feels good to finally be here,” says Yashvita Sharma, a first-year student of Delhi University’s Miranda House. Her friend, Mitali Rathore, chimes in, “It was exhausting, but all's well that ends well.”

After months of waiting, the new batch of first-year students reached their respective colleges from different parts of the country on Tuesday, 2 November, as the university opened its doors to them.