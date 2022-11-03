'It Was Worth The Wait:' 1st Batch of DU Students to Get Admission Through CUET

New students poured in on Tuesday.
“The whole admission process was so time-consuming and frustrating that it feels good to finally be here,” says Yashvita Sharma, a first-year student of Delhi University’s Miranda House. Her friend, Mitali Rathore, chimes in, “It was exhausting, but all's well that ends well.”
After months of waiting, the new batch of first-year students reached their respective colleges from different parts of the country on Tuesday, 2 November, as the university opened its doors to them.
Parents taking photos of their children in north campus.
As these students embark on a new journey, The Quint speaks to them about their hopes, expectations and what they look forward to being in DU.
As she walked out of her college on Tuesday, 18-year-old Abhipriti Sen from Kolkata says the orientation is her "new favourite memory."
Abhipriti Sen outside Miranda House on Tuesday.
However, like many other students who secured a seat in the first merit list, she thinks it has been "worth the wait".
On the first day, she tried pav bhaji in one of the four canteens.
She will be moving into her paying guest accommodation soon with her roommate, who is from another college.
Nikhil, who lives in Delhi’s Janakpuri, is looking forward to joining the theatre society in the college.
“While Ramjas is good for academics, it is well-known for its extracurricular activities and societies. I am sure I want to join the theatre society. That is my priority. But then, I want to join the music society too,” Nikhil tells The Quint.
He has been admitted to the BA Programme. His friend Arbaz Khan says, “I am glad I have been able to make friends already. Nikhil and I were just talking in class, and we ended up becoming friends really quickly.”
Nikhil with his friends outside Ramjas College
Subhiksha is happy with everything about Day 1, except she wishes she was in a co-ed college.
While Miranda House was her first preference, she says she was happy to be in North Campus, as the “study vibe” would motivate her to study. A resident of Sahibabad, she says she got lucky because CUET gave her another chance to prove herself.
Subhikshain north campus.
After a long wait, Yushvita, originally from Jaipur, is glad to finally be in Delhi University. She says, “The whole admissions process was so time-consuming and frustrating that it feels good to finally be here.”
While she feels “overwhelmed” on Day 1, she says there was a lot to look forward to as well.
"The orientation was held by the student union, and they were so helpful and friendly. The teachers were also very friendly and approachable.” she adds.
She goes on, “Up until now, we have only seen their fests on social media...it feels unreal that we are here.”
However, she is worried about the delays caused by the new procedure of admitting students. She says, “Right from NTA, to CUET to DU, the deadlines are never followed. We have lost three months so now it will be a bit difficult for us to catch up.”
Yushvita (right) and her friends outside Miranda House.
Yash, a student of Kirori Mal College, says CUET was his second chance as his board results might not have landed him admission to North Campus. He says, “I got 82 percent in boards... I did not think I would make it to North Campus. I improved and did better in CUET so it was like a second chance… When I gave CUET, I had to travel quite far and there were some technical issues while giving the exam. I had practiced so I just gave it.”
He is happy with his choice, and hence, is not choosing the ‘upgrade’ option.
He and his friend, Sandeep Kumar, say that they are excited to be in Kirori Mal College because many celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, are alumnus of the institution.
Yash and Sandeep outside Kirori Mal College.
Akanksha, from Delhi, says she was nervous about how she would behave in a new environment. But during the course of the day, the feeling began to sink in.
A UPSC aspirant, Akanksha chose the BA Programme with Political Science and History. She says being in Miranda House felt ‘empowering’. She adds, “When the result was declared, I cried for 10 minutes. I could not believe that I got into Miranda. It was my second preference.”
She adds, “The vibe is so empowering, somewhere it feels like it should be a co-ed college but at the end of the day, even if it is a girl's college, it empowers you to discover your own strengths... how to stand up for your dreams and goals in a male-dominated world."
Akanksha (left) and her friend Anjali.
