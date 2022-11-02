NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Today: Check Website; Dates Here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to officially start the NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration today, Wednesday, 2 November. Interested candidates are requested to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration on the official website. The website that one should visit to apply for the round 2 counselling is mcc.nic.in. The official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) contains all the latest updates for candidates to stay informed about the counselling process.

