MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Exam Dates

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has formally declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for programmes such as LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course, on the website. The candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2022 can download the hall tickets from cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card is an extremely important document that all candidates must carry on exam days.

It is important to note that the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, updates all the latest information regarding the entrance test on the website – cetcell.mahacet.org. One can also find information regarding the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card on the mentioned official website. The admit cards have already been released.