JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Declared: Download Admit Cards; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 exam on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam and want to appear for it on the scheduled dates can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 from the official website. The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check and download the hall tickets is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

