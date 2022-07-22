JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Declared: Download Admit Cards; Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card is released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 exam on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam and want to appear for it on the scheduled dates can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 from the official website. The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check and download the hall tickets is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in so that all the candidates can download them easily. Candidates who are interested to view their hall tickets need to log in to their registered accounts on the mentioned website. They should keep their login information handy.
It is important to note that over 6.29 lakh candidates are ready to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 exam. The JEE Main 2022 Exam Session 2 are scheduled to begin on 25 July 2022.
The JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 contains important information such as the student's name, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam date, time etc. Candidates should go through all the details carefully.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step guide to downloading the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 online:
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 for Paper 1 on the homepage.
Enter your log in credentials correctly such as the Application Number and Date of Birth on the provided space.
The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 will appear on your screen.
Download the hall tickets from the website and check the important details.
Keep a copy of the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card that you can carry on the exam days.