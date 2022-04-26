KVS Admissions 2022: Revised Guidelines Released for Classes 1 to 12, Check Here

KVS Revised Admission Guidelines 2022 are released.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially released the revised admission guidelines for KVS Admissions 2022, from Class 1 to Class 12.


Here are a few revised guidelines posted by the KVS that the parents and students should know:
As per the revised guidelines on the official website, a child must be 6 years of age as of 31 March in the academic year if they are getting admitted to Class 1. Children born on 1 April should also be considered.
It is to be noted that the age limits for Class 1 to Class 10 have been mentioned in the revised schedule on the official site kvsangathan.nic.in.
There is no age restriction for Class 11 admission if the student is applying for admission in the year of passing Class 10.
There is no upper and lower age limit for Class 12 admission as well, provided there has been no break in the study of the student after completing Class 11.
It is important to note that a total of 15 percent of seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and around 27 percent for OBC-NCL.
The revised guidelines mention that the students of State Boards/ICSE/NIOS can also be considered for admission in Class 11 if there are vacancies.
For fresh Class 10 and Class 12 admissions, students from other schools will be considered depending on the vacancies.

