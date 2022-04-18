Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Class 1 List Postponed Till Further Notice

The Kendriya Vidya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release of the first KV admission list for Class 1 students. As per reports, the KV admission list 2022 for Class 1 students was supposed to be released on Monday, 18 April 2022, but it has been put on hold till further notice.

As per the official message on the admission website, "The lottery for Online Admission of Class-1 for Session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 18.04.2022 has been put on hold till further orders."

It further read, "The revised date of the lottery (release of the select list) will be communicated soon."