Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Class 1 List Postponed Till Further Notice

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has postponed the list of Class 1 students till further notice.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kendriya Vidya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release of the first KV admission list for Class 1 students. As per reports, the KV admission list 2022 for Class 1 students was supposed to be released on Monday, 18 April 2022, but it has been put on hold till further notice.
As per the official message on the admission website, "The lottery for Online Admission of Class-1 for Session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 18.04.2022 has been put on hold till further orders."
It further read, "The revised date of the lottery (release of the select list) will be communicated soon."
The registration and application process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya admission to Class 1 for the 2022-23 academic session was carried out through online mode at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The admission process had started on 28 February 2022.
The last date for the registration and application process was 21 March 2022 but the date was extended to 11 April 2022. Then, as per the orders from the High Court, the last date was moved to 13 April 2022.
KVS said, "The last date to submit online application for admission in Std 1 was 13 Apr 2022 19:00 IST. New registrations, application submission or cancellation is not permitted now."
The registration and application process for class 2 started on 8 April 2022 and is expected to end by 16 April 2022. The list of selected students will be out on 21 April 2022, as per the reports. Due to the postponement of Class 1 list, other lists can also be released later.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)