Ambedkar University Admissions for UG Courses To Be Held Through CUET

Ambedkar University run by Delhi Government informed on Thursday that it will hold admissions for Undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

While addressing the media, the Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said, “It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET.”

Professor Kartik Dave, Dean, Planning, informed that the students will appear for the CUET in subjects which they have already studied in class 12. The merit will be calculated on the basis of CUET subjects and students will not be given any advantage of changing the streams.