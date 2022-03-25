ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU BEd Admission 2022 Registration Begins, Check Last Date To Apply

Last date to apply for IGNOU BEd admission 2022 is 17 April 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IGNOU BEd Admission 2022: How to Apply for Entrance Exam</p></div>
i

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on Thursday, 24 March, commenced the registration for Bachelor of Education (BEd) entrance exam 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Also Read

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released, Details Here

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released, Details Here
As per the official notice, last date to apply for IGNOU BEd admission 2022 is 17 April 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Apply for IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2022?

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

  • Click on 'Registration for B.Ed Entrance Exam-Jan.2022 Session: The last date of receipt of applications is April 17, 2022' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Tap on 'Click here for Registration'

  • You will be directed to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ portal

  • Click on registration button and fill up your personal details to register

  • Use your registered credential to login

  • Key in the relevant details in the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the application form pay the examination fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read

IGNOU Admission 2022: Last Date to Apply for January Session Extended

IGNOU Admission 2022: Last Date to Apply for January Session Extended

As per the information brochure on the official website of IGNOU, the minimum duration of BEd programme is two years, while the maximum duration extends up to five years.

According to the official website, the course fee for IGNOU BEd programme is Rs 55,000.

"The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the Entrance Test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed. programme," the brochure added.

For more details about the IGNOU BEd programme, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×