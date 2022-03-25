IGNOU BEd Admission 2022 Registration Begins, Check Last Date To Apply
Last date to apply for IGNOU BEd admission 2022 is 17 April 2022.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on Thursday, 24 March, commenced the registration for Bachelor of Education (BEd) entrance exam 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
As per the official notice, last date to apply for IGNOU BEd admission 2022 is 17 April 2022.
How To Apply for IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2022?
Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Click on 'Registration for B.Ed Entrance Exam-Jan.2022 Session: The last date of receipt of applications is April 17, 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Tap on 'Click here for Registration'
You will be directed to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ portal
Click on registration button and fill up your personal details to register
Use your registered credential to login
Key in the relevant details in the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form pay the examination fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
As per the information brochure on the official website of IGNOU, the minimum duration of BEd programme is two years, while the maximum duration extends up to five years.
According to the official website, the course fee for IGNOU BEd programme is Rs 55,000.
"The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the Entrance Test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed. programme," the brochure added.
For more details about the IGNOU BEd programme, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.
