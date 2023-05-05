KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details

The KCET 2023 admit card link will be activated on the official website today, 5 May.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is getting ready to formally declare the KCET 2023 admit card today, Friday, 5 May. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official website and download their respective hall tickets on time. It is important to note that the KCET admit cards 2023 link will be activated on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in for all candidates. One can download it directly from the site.
As per the latest official details revealed by the authority, the KCET 2023 admit card will be declared on Friday, from 11 am onwards. Registered candidates can download their KCET admit cards 2023 from kea.kar.nic.in after 11 am. They should also go through the latest details mentioned on the website and stay updated. Everyone should be informed about the updates.
Registered candidates are advised to keep their login details handy before the KCET hall tickets link is activated on the official website. They will have to log in to their registered account on the site to view the admit card.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has decided to conduct the KCET 2023 examination on 20 May and 21 May, for all registered candidates.
The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is from 10:30 am to 11:50 am. The evening shift is from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
Here is the process you should know if you want to download the KCET 2023 admit card online:
Go to the site - kea.kar.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states KCET admit card 2023 on the homepage.
Provide the mentioned login details carefully and verify before tapping on submit.
Your KCET admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket from the website.
