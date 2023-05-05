KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is getting ready to formally declare the KCET 2023 admit card today, Friday, 5 May. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official website and download their respective hall tickets on time. It is important to note that the KCET admit cards 2023 link will be activated on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in for all candidates. One can download it directly from the site.

As per the latest official details revealed by the authority, the KCET 2023 admit card will be declared on Friday, from 11 am onwards. Registered candidates can download their KCET admit cards 2023 from kea.kar.nic.in after 11 am. They should also go through the latest details mentioned on the website and stay updated. Everyone should be informed about the updates.