Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: Scores on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board officially declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 recently for all concerned candidates. It is important to note that the board announced the supplementary result today, Friday, 30 June, on the official website for candidates to check and download it. You can download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results from the website - karresults.nic.in and check your scores. All concerned candidates must download their respective results as soon as possible from the above-mentioned site.
Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 to release so they could go through their scores. Now, you can finally download the supplementary results from karresults.nic.in. One must also go through the latest announcements on the website and stay informed. It has all the important updates.
The examination board has activated the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results link on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. You must keep your login credentials ready before checking the scores online on Friday.
As per the latest details, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board declared the results of the SSLC examination 2023 on 8 May. Students who did not score the minimum passing marks had to appear for the supplementary examination.
Now, students can finally download their respective Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2023 from the official website as the link is activated by the examination board.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the examination board - karresults.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023" on the homepage.
Provide your login details in the given space such as registration number and date of birth.
Go through your marks on the result properly.
Download the supplementary result from the website for your reference.
You can also save a hard copy of the result.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
