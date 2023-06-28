Assam PAT 2023 Result Declared: Download Scorecards From dte.assam.gov.in Today

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has officially declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2023 recently for concerned candidates. All concerned candidates who appeared for the admission test on the scheduled date are requested to download the Assam PAT 2023 result soon and check their scores carefully. It is important to note that the PAT result is announced on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. One should take a look at the latest announcements mentioned on the site.

The DTE announced the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time earlier. Candidates were advised to stay alert so they could download their respective PAT 2023 results on time. Now, they can finally go through their Assam PAT scores online on the site - dte.assam.gov.in. It is important for students to check their scores and other important details properly.