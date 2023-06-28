Assam PAT 2023 Result Declared: Download Scorecards From dte.assam.gov.in Today

The Assam PAT 2023 result is released on the website for students.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has officially declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2023 recently for concerned candidates. All concerned candidates who appeared for the admission test on the scheduled date are requested to download the Assam PAT 2023 result soon and check their scores carefully. It is important to note that the PAT result is announced on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. One should take a look at the latest announcements mentioned on the site.
The DTE announced the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time earlier. Candidates were advised to stay alert so they could download their respective PAT 2023 results on time. Now, they can finally go through their Assam PAT scores online on the site - dte.assam.gov.in. It is important for students to check their scores and other important details properly.
The Assam PAT 2023 result scorecard download link was activated as soon as the results were declared by the officials. You should check the above-mentioned official website for the scorecard link. All the latest announcements are mentioned on the site for interested and concerned candidates.
As per the latest official details online, the Assam PAT 2023 exam was formally held on 18 June. Candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting for the PAT results because they wanted to check their scores.
Candidates who qualify for the Assam PAT 2023 have to select their institutes and branches.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Assam PAT 2023 result online:
Visit the official website - dte.assam.gov.in.
Enter the asked details such as roll number and date of birth. Click on submit.
The PAT 2023 scorecard will display on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard.
Download the PAT result from the website and save a copy for future use.
You can also take a printout of the result.
