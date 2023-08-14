NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Declared: Check ncvtmis.gov.in for Link; Details Here

The National Council for Vocational Training officially declared the NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 on Sunday, 13 August, for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the examinations as per schedule are requested to view the NCVT MIS ITI results on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. One must check the scores and personal details mentioned on the result properly after downloading it from the above-mentioned website. You must see if there are any typing errors and inform immediately.

