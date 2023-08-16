NEET SS 2023 Registration Last Date: The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 registration will be concluded by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday.
Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET SS Exam 2023 must visit the official website, natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Entrance Test is for candidates who want to take admission into different Super Specialty courses like DM/MCh offered by various private medical colleges, institutions, and deemed universities of the country.
NEET SS 2023 Registration Start Date
The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 registration started from 27 July.
NEET SS 2023 Registration Last Date
The last date to register for NEET SS 2023 is 16 August, up till 11:55 pm.
NEET SS 2023 Exam Date
The NEET SS 2023 exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on 9 and 10 September 2023.
When Will Be the NEET SS 2023 Result Declared
According to an official notification released by the NBEMS, the NEET SS Result will be declared on 30 September 2023.
When Will Be the NEET SS 2023 Admit Card Released?
The NEET SS 2023 admit card will be released on 4 September.
Steps To Apply for the NEET SS 2023
Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.
On the appeared home page go to the direct link for NEET SS Exam 2023.
Complete the registration process.
Go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your NEET SS 2023 application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
All those candidates who applied for NEET SS 2023 will be given an opportunity to edit their applications. The edit window for all applicants will be open from 19 to 20 August 2023.
To check all the important details about NEET SS Entrance Test, like syllabus, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, seat matrix, and more follow the below link.
