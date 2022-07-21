Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Released: Check Website; Details Here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022, for the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. Candidates can find their respective results on the official website as the KSEEB has declared them officially. The website that the candidates should visit to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 is karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The scorecards are available on both websites.

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 can be downloaded from karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in by logging in to the registered account. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking the results so that they can enter the correct details on the website to view the scorecards. They should also take a look at the official website for more details.