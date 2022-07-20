IGNOU June 2022 TEE Hall Ticket Released: Check ignou.ac.in; Latest Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the hall tickets for June 2022 Term End Exam (TEE). All the candidates who are ready to appear for the exam should note that the IGNOU June 2022 TEE Hall Ticket link has been activated on the official website for them to check and download. The website that the candidates should visit to download the IGNOU TEE June 2022 Admit Card is ignou.ac.in. The hall tickets are available on the website.

Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts with the correct credentials to download the IGNOU June 2022 TEE Hall Ticket. The latest details and updates from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are available on ignou.ac.in so that the candidates can take a look at them whenever they want, without facing problems.