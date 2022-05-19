Karnataka SSLC 10TH Result 2022 Declared: Know How to Download, Check Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 has been declared on the website.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores as the board has formally released them on the website. They can also download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 from the official website. Students are requested to log in to their registered accounts on the website to check their marks. The results will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in for the students to access at 1:00 p.m.
Another website that the students can use to check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 scores is sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Both the websites will have the result link that the candidates need to open to download the result. Every candidate who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam should note that the results have been officially announced for them.
It is to be noted that more than eight lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 Exam 2022 conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
Now, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially released the results for the students on the websites. Candidates should also note that they will receive their respective Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 on their registered mobile numbers.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates are requested to follow to download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official websites: karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2022 link will be available on the website, click on that.
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number to log in.
Step 4: Submit the details and the result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Download the result from the website and take a printout.
Candidates should keep a hard copy of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for future use.
