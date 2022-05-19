Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Time: When, Where, and How to Check KSEEB 10th Marks

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, 19 May 2022, by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

The result will be announced on the official website of the board. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the following websites after declaration of results: sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.