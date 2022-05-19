Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Time: When, Where, and How to Check KSEEB 10th Marks
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 2022 result is scheduled to be declared at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, 19 May 2022, by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
The result will be announced on the official website of the board. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the following websites after declaration of results: sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
Result Time: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 2022 result is scheduled to be declared at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
After the declaration of results, candidates will also be able to access their mark sheets.
How to Check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022?
Visit the official website of Karnataka board: karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Click on SSLC result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your registration number and date of birth
Click on Login
Your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results will appear on the screen
Check your marks and save the result for future reference
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 were conducted from 28 March to 11 April 2022.
All the students who appeared for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams are required to score at least 35 percent marks overall, in order to pass the exams. Students must also score the minimum passing marks in each subject.
Answer keys for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams have already been released by the board. Students are requested to take a look at the same on the official website.
Moreover, the students must also note that Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results will be provisional, reported Careers360. Candidates are advised to get in touch with the school authorities in case of any discrepancy in the results, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results.
