TN SSLC Result 2022 Declared on Website: Download TN 10th Result, Check Details
TN SSLC Result 2022: The TN 10th Result 2022 can be downloaded from tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE has officially announced the TN SSLC Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. It is to be noted that the TN 10th Result 2022 is available on the official website so the students can access and download it. The official website the candidates must visit to download the TN SSLC Result 2022 is tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE updates all the latest information on the official website so that the interested candidates can easily access them and take a look at the details. It is important to note that the TN SSLC Result 2022 has been finally declared so the students should see the scores and download them from the site.
The TN 10th Result 2022 link has been activated on the website, tnresults.nic.in. Students are requested to click on the activated link to view the result.
TN SSLC 10th Result 2022: Important Details
It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu 10th Exams 2022 were conducted from 6 May 2022 to 30 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
Previously, the TN SSLC Result 2022 was scheduled to release on 17 June 2022. However, it got delayed and the result has finally been released now for all the candidates who are excited to see their scores.
Approximately, over 9 lakh students were patiently waiting for the result to release on the website. Students should note that the TN DGE will make the results available for them via SMS as well.
The latest details are available on the website, tnresults.nic.in so the candidates should take a look before checking the scores.
TN SSLC Result 2022: Steps To Download
Here are the steps that everybody needs to follow to download the TN SSLC Result 2022 online from the website:
Visit the official result website of the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, tnresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated TN SSLC Result 2022 link on the website.
Enter the required login details in the provided space and click on submit.
The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the site and take a printout of the same for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.