JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card on Thursday, 21 July 2022, on its official website. After the release of the JEE Main 2022 admit card, the applicants can log in on the jeemain.nta.nic.in – the official website – and get access to their admit cards.

They can download it by logging in using their application number and date of birth. NTA may not release advance city information slips this time.