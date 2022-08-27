Bihar DCECE Result 2022 Declared: Check Official Website; Counselling Dates Here

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially declared the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Result for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. Candidates can check and download the Bihar DCECE Result 2022 from the official website. The website that everyone should visit to download the results is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) contains the latest updates from the board so the candidates should check them.

