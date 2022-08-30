AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Declared for 1st and 2nd Years: How To Check?

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has declared the AP Inter Supply Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd years on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. Candidates who appeared for the IPASE Exams 2022 can now check their results from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.

Earlier, it was being speculated that only the 2nd year results will be declared for AP EAMCET Counselling, but BIE AP announced the results for both years.

To check the results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 or IPASE was held on 3 August and concluded on 12 August 2022. The results for the same are now available on the official website.