JAM 2023 Application Form Released: Know Last Date to Register; Latest Details

The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2023 Application Form is officially declared. It is important to note that IIT Guwahati is the organizing body of JAM 2023. As per the latest details available, the JAM 2023 Applications will continue till 11 October 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the admission test are requested to complete the registration process within the deadline. The JAM 2023 Application Form is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in for all the interested candidates.

Candidates who will not apply for the admission test on time will not be allowed to sit for the exam. All the latest details regarding the JAM 2023 Application Form are stated on the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates are requested to take a look at the updates and important dates, before applying for the admission test online.