JAM 2023 Application Form Released: Know Last Date to Register; Latest Details

JAM 2023 Application Form is released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2023 Application Form is officially declared. It is important to note that IIT Guwahati is the organizing body of JAM 2023. As per the latest details available, the JAM 2023 Applications will continue till 11 October 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the admission test are requested to complete the registration process within the deadline. The JAM 2023 Application Form is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in for all the interested candidates.
Candidates who will not apply for the admission test on time will not be allowed to sit for the exam. All the latest details regarding the JAM 2023 Application Form are stated on the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates are requested to take a look at the updates and important dates, before applying for the admission test online.
According to the official details available, candidates have to register for JAM 2023 on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website.
After registering on the JOAPS website, candidates will be allowed to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters Exam. All these details are available on jam.iitg.ac.in so interested candidates who are planning to apply should go through them.
After entering the details, candidates will receive their Enrollment ID and an OTP will be sent to the registered e-mail address and mobile number.
Candidates must remember their Enrollment ID and Password because this information will be needed while filling out the JAM 2023 Application Form.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to complete the JAM 2023 Application, which has already begun online:
Visit the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in.
Click on the JAM JOAPS 2022 portal and tap on the ‘New User? Register Here’ option.
Enter the required details and tap on the Submit button.
You will receive the Enrollment ID at your registered email address.
Now, fill out the JAM 2023 Application Form correctly and verify the entered details.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents as per the measurements.
Pay the JAM application fee online.
Click on submit to finish the application process.
Download the form for reference.