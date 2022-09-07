NEET Result 2022 Today: Know NEET UG Result Time; Check Website for Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to officially declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result today, on Wednesday, 7 September. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam on the scheduled date can view the NEET Result 2022 on Wednesday. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must keep a close eye on the site on 7 September.

To view the NEET UG 2022 Result, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. They can also download the NEET Result 2022 from the official website, once it is officially declared by the NTA. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key for all the candidates.