IIT JAM 2022 Results To Be Announced on 22 March

Know the expected cut -off marks and the steps to download the result of JAM 2022 as well.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JAM 2022 exams are over.&nbsp; Results to be released on March 22, 2022</p></div>
Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2022 was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and all the seven papers were finally over on 13 February 2022.

Various experts have analysed the JAM papers and have released the unofficial answer key as well. The official answer key will be out within a week or two. The results for the JAM 2022 will be announced on 22 March 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in. The answer key for all the seven papers will be released separately.

The response sheet and question paper will also be released with the answer key, which can be used to calculate the JAM score for the time being.

JAM 2022: Tentative Cut-Offs 

The expected cut offs for the subjects like mathematics, physics, and economics have been mentioned below.

The candidates should know that these cut-offs are based on the previous year's scores and experts' analysis.

Subject Paper Code Expected Cut-off BiotechnologyBT 34.13 ChemistryCY19.52 EconomicsEN20.77 GeologyGG34.65 Mathematics MA24.69 Mathematics StatisticsMS22.08 Physics PH19.91

The actual cut-off will be released once the results are out on 22 March 2022.

JAM 2022: How To Download Results 

  • Visit the official website of IIT JAM at- jam.iitr.ac.in.

  • Click on the link JOAPS

  • Enter your email and password or your JAM enrollment number and password for login.

  • Enter the arithmetic equation and then click 'submit'.

  • Then you can download the results displayed on your screen.

The scorecard of JAM 2022 will have the details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, marks scored, paper code and number of students who appeared for the exam, All India Rank, and cut-off marks.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
