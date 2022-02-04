IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download
IIT JAM 2022 admit card has been released on jam.iitr.ac.in.
The admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in and download their admit cards.
The IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 13 February 2022, at various exam centres in the country.
The IIT JAM 2022 result is expected to be declared by 22 March 2022.
Candidates must note that there will be a total of seven test papers in IIT JAM 2022 and all shall be objective-type questions in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
The IIT JAM is being conducted for candidates who wish to apply for admission in various IITs across India, for the year 2022-23.
The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore may also use the JAM 2022 results to induct students in its integrated PhD programmes in physical sciences, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences and more.
Please refer to the step by step procedure given below to download your IIT JAM 2022 admit card.
IIT JAM 2022: Admit Cards Released
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: How To download
Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'IIT JAM Admit Card 2022' available on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials in order to log in.
Your IIT JAM 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it, and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that no admit card shall be sent by post so it is imperative that they download it online at the earliest.
Also, the IIT JAM 2022 is an extremely important document without which no student will be allowed to sit for the exam. Thus, in case of any discrepancies found, candidates must reach out to IIT Roorkee help desk at the earliest.
