JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 Declared: Download From jkpsc.nic.in; Check Details

The JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 is declared on the official website for candidates.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has officially released the examination calendar for November 2023, December 2023, and January 2024. Candidates who are preparing to appear for it can check the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-2024 on the official website – jkpsc.nic.in. The detailed examination calendar is present on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through the dates. One should note that the sessions and timing of the examination will be informed separately.
You should download and save a soft copy of the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-2024 for your reference. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission announces important details on the website - jkpsc.nic.in for interested candidates to go through them. You must keep a close eye on it for all the latest updates regarding the recruitment exam that will take place soon.
Let's take a look at the JKPSC recruitment exam dates and details here. You can go through the important dates and download the schedule from the website for your reference.
According to the latest official details, the exam for the post of Medical Officer (Backlog), Medical Officer (Allopathic), Assistant Professor Computer Application, Assistant Professor Retail Manager and Assistant Professor Agriculture Technology will be conducted on 26 November 2023.
The examination for the post of Horticulture Department Officer, Fisheries Development Officer, District Sericulture Officer and Assistant Floriculture Officer will be held on 10 December 2023.
The Assistant Director (Forest Protection Force) exam will be held on 24 December, as per official details.
Let's go through the simple steps you must follow to download the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-2024 online:
Visit the official website – jkpsc.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states "Calendar for Examinations for November, December 2023 and January 2024" on the home page.
The exam calendar PDF will be downloaded on your device.
You can go through the complete list of exam dates and details on the PDF.
Save a hard copy of the schedule if you want.
