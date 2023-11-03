CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today; Know How To Apply and the Exam Date Here

CLAT 2024 registration will close today, Friday, 3 November 2023, on the website.
The Consortium of NLUs is gearing up to close the registration process for CLAT 2024 today, Friday, 3 November 2023. Candidates who are interested in completing the CLAT 2024 registration must note that the last date is today. You can apply for the Common Law Admission Test via the official website of the Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Interested applicants should fill out the registration form carefully and check all their personal details before submitting it online.
One should note that the CLAT 2024 registration window will be closed after the last date, which is today, 3 November. You will not be able to access the link on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in if you do not fill out the form by Friday. Only the ones who submit their application forms on time will be able to appear for the exam.
According to the latest official details available online, the CLAT 2024 registration process formally started on 1 July 2023. It is scheduled to end today, 3 November, for all concerned candidates.
The CLAT 2024 exam date is 3 December 2023. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.
To know more about the admission test details, you have to check the website because the exam-conducting body announces everything there for interested candidates. It will be easier for you to go through them and stay updated.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must know to complete the CLAT 2024 registration online:
Go to the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states "CLAT 2024 Registration Form" on the homepage.
Create your login credentials to access the application form.
Fill out the form carefully and click on submit once you are done.
Pay the required application fee via the online portal.
Download the form from the website and save a copy for your use.
