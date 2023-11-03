CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates Issued; Check Notice

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Practical Exam Dates Released. Details Here.
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates 2024 Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exam dates of class 10 and 12 candidates on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 must note down that the practical exams will commence from 1 January and end on 15 February for both 10th and 12th classes.
The practical exams of candidates studying in winter bound schools will start from 14 November and end on 14 December 2023. Besides, projects and internal assessments will also be be conducted on same dates for both X and XII classes. Teachers must held the exams in two to three sessions per days, incase the candidates are more than 30.
Earlier, the concerned authorities released the CBSE 10, 12 Timetable for candidates appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the timetable, class 10 and class 12 examinations will be conducted for almost 55 days from 15 February to 10 April 2024. However, a detailed CBSE 10, 12 Datesheet 2024 for theory examination is still awaited. Check this space regularly for latest updates on CBSE Board Examinations.
To check the CBSE 10, 12 Practical Exam 2024 notification, click here.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Navigate to the main website.
Go to the latest notifications section.
Click on the direct link that reads as "Circular regarding Bifurcation of Marks for Practical/Project/Internel Assessment Examination (3.00 MB) 30/10/2023."
A PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Read the notification carefully.
Check the practical exam details for both 10th and 12th classes.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
