CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates Issued; Check Notice

CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates 2024 Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exam dates of class 10 and 12 candidates on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 must note down that the practical exams will commence from 1 January and end on 15 February for both 10th and 12th classes.

The practical exams of candidates studying in winter bound schools will start from 14 November and end on 14 December 2023. Besides, projects and internal assessments will also be be conducted on same dates for both X and XII classes. Teachers must held the exams in two to three sessions per days, incase the candidates are more than 30.