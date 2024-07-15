JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Declared: How To Download Scorecards; Check Details Here

advertisement
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducted the Class 11 examination between April and May 2024. A total of 12,3,026 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 8,83,96 passed. One should note that the board declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 on the official website - jkbose.nic.in recently. Interested candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores must download the scorecards. All the latest announcements are available on the site. You must save a copy of the JKBOSE Class 11 result for future use.
The JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024 are displayed on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates have to visit the website and enter their roll number and registration number in the login window available on the homepage. According to the latest details, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link was activated on 14 July, for all. Make sure to download the scorecards on time. You should check the scores and the personal details carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
After submitting the login credentials, the students will be able to check their scorecards on the screen. JKBOSE has also provided a link to download the students' scorecards, which candidates can click on by visiting the official website. Students are also advised to keep a printout of the results for future needs.
Notably, the overall pass percentage of Class 11 candidates in the examination was 72 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 75 percent and of boys is 69 percent. All these details are announced by the board along with the results.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 online:
Browse through the official board website - jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in.
Click on the active option "JKBOSE 11th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the credentials such as roll number and registration number and click on submit.
The JK Board Class 11 result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores and other details carefully.
Download the Class 11 result and save a copy for your reference.
