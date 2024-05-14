TN 11th Result 2024: TN HSE Plus One (+1) Results Today at 9:30 Am; Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is gearing up to announce the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One (+1) or Class 11th Result 2024 today, Tuesday, 14 May. According to the latest official details, the TN 11th Result 2024 will be declared at 9:30 am. Concerned candidates can download their respective results from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in and dget.tn.gov.in. Keep a close eye on the official sites to know when the results link will be activated for all.
You can download the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One (+1) result 2024 after providing the login credentials. One should note that the TN 11th Result 2024 link will be activated only on the official websites. You must update the website - tnresults.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding the results. The details will be available soon for concerned students.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will share the results with schools and concerned students will receive their marks through SMS on the registered mobile numbers. You can collect the marksheets from the respective school authorities later.
TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One (+1) Exam Details
The TNDGE will announce the district-wise pass percentages of the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One (+1) exam along with the results. The TN 11th Result 2024 will be announced for all three streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.
Along with the results, the officials will announce the number of candidates, pass percentage, gender-wise result, school-wise result, subject-wise result, district-wise result, and other details. The board will not announce the toppers.
According to the latest details, the TN 11th exam concluded on 25 March, in the offline mode. The practical exams were conducted from 19 February to 24 February.
As per reports, approximately 8.2 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Out of this, 3.8 lakh candidates were male and 4.3 lakh students were female. The examination was conducted in 3,302 exam centres across the state.
Now, students are waiting for the TN 11th result 2024 link to be released by the officials. The links are scheduled to be activated at 9:30 am on Tuesday so stay alert.
TN HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the TN HSE Plus One (+1) result 2024:
Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dget.tn.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "TN HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your registration number, date of birth, and other login details and submit.
The TN 11th Result will open on your screen.
Check the scores and download it.
