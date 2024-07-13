GATE 2025 Dates: IIT Roorkee Announces GATE Exam Schedule; Know Latest Details

GATE 2025 dates: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) is just around the corner. IIT Roorkee will conduct the exam this year and the dates have been announced for interested candidates. Those preparing to sit for the upcoming exam were waiting to know the GATE 2025 exam dates. The exam is scheduled to be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February 2025, and will be conducted by the IIT Roorkee. GATE 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT) with 30 test papers.

Interested candidates can check the GATE 2025 dates on the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The registration process for the exam will take place on the same website. Candidates must finish the process by the deadline if they wish to appear for the exam this year. All the important dates and details will be mentioned on the site so candidates can go through them.