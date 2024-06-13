JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link to Check Scores at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 10th result today on Thursday, 13 June 2024. Candidates who appeared in the JK Board Class 10 exam 2024 can download and check their scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in by using personal login details like roll number and registration number. In addition to 10th scores, students can also check overall pass percentage, gender wise scores, district-wise results, and more.

This year, JKBOSE 10th exam was conducted from 11 March to 4 April for soft zone and 4 April to 9 May for hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards. A total of 146136 students had participated in the JK Board Class 10 exam this year, of which, 115816 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 79.25%. Girls have outshined boys by scoring 81.10% while as the pass percentage of boys is 77.33%.