SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Declared: How To Download PDF; Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2024: The State Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the SSC GD Constable 2024. Those who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in to check their roll numbers. The last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key was 10 April 2024. The SSC GD Constable Result 2024 is prepared based on the objections submitted by concerned candidates. You must download the PDF soon.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the correct dates were patiently waiting for the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally check the list of selected candidates on the official website - ssc.gov.in. You can contact the officials in case of any problems or queries. Make sure to go through the latest announcements on the website and stay informed. You should save a copy of the result PDF and check the details properly.
SSC GD Constable Result 2024: Important Details
The written examination for the recruitment of soldiers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) for the Assam Rifles Examination 2024 was held between 20 February to 7 March and 30 March.
The SSC GD provisional answer key was released on 3 April 2024, with the last date for candidates to submit objections on the provisional answer key being 10 April 2024.
All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Those candidates who qualified for the written exam can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on the scheduled dates.
According to the latest details, the SSC GD Constable exam was held to fill up 46617 posts. You can take a look at the vacancy details on the website. Review the roll numbers on the result PDF carefully to see if you have qualified for the exam.
SSC GD Constable Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 online:
Browse through ssc.gov.in to find the result link.
Tap on the active option "SSC GD Constable Result 2024" on the homepage.
A PDF file will open on a new page when you click the link.
Check the roll numbers on the PDF carefully.
Download the result and save a copy for your reference.
