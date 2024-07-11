SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Declared: How To Download PDF; Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2024: The State Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the SSC GD Constable 2024. Those who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in to check their roll numbers. The last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key was 10 April 2024. The SSC GD Constable Result 2024 is prepared based on the objections submitted by concerned candidates. You must download the PDF soon.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the correct dates were patiently waiting for the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally check the list of selected candidates on the official website - ssc.gov.in. You can contact the officials in case of any problems or queries. Make sure to go through the latest announcements on the website and stay informed. You should save a copy of the result PDF and check the details properly.