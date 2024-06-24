TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Declared: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Supply Scores

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Declared.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Declared: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year IPASE Supply Examination results today on Monday, 24 June 2024 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the TGBIE TS Inter Supply Examination this year can download and check their scores by using personal login details like examination name and hall ticket number.
This year, an overall pass percentage of 60.01% has been recorded for class 11 and 64.19% for class 12. Approximately, 4,78,723 students had participated in the PE 1st year exam, out of which 2,87,261 qualified the examination successfully. 5,02,280 candidates appeared for 2nd year exam and 3,22,432 qualified. Students who failed to pass this exam are eligible for Advanced Supplementary examination.
Check TS Inter Supply Results for 1st and 2nd year on the following websites.
tgbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for TS Inter Supply Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Select the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year) and the stream (Science, Arts or Vocational).
Enter the hall ticket number.
Submit the details.
Your TS Inter Supply result 2024 will show up.
Check your scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was conducted from 24 May 24 1 June. A total of 54,007 girls and 84,470 boys participated in the examination. The pass percentage of girls is 47.54% while as for the boys the pass percentage stands at 41.37%.
