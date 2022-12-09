JEE Main 2023 Dates to Release Soon: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to Apply Here

JEE Main 2023 dates are likely to be declared soon by the NTA.
The dates of JEE Main 2023 will be published by the National Testing Agency, NTA, soon for interested candidates. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the JEE Main dates to be released by the agency. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming entrance exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to know the exam schedule release date. All the latest updates and details are available on the aforementioned website.
Candidates must download the JEE Main 2023 dates schedule from the website -jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as it is released. The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the exam timetable soon because the concerned candidates are eagerly waiting to know the dates. The schedule will help them to prepare for the exam accordingly so one should be alert.
Along with the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, the NTA is also likely to announce the registration dates and other important details for candidates. The ones who are getting ready to appear for the exams should stay updated with the latest announcements on the websites.
According to the latest reports available online, the JEE Main 2023 exam dates along with other important details are likely to be announced by the end of this week.
One has to keep checking the websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to know if the rumours are true.
Candidates can know the dates after the schedule is formally released on the website for them to check and download.
Here are the steps concerned candidates should follow to apply for JEE Main 2023 online:
Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that says JEE Main 2023 Registration on the homepage of the site.
A new registration page will appear on your screen.
Create your login account by providing the required details and remember the password.
Fill out the JEE Main application form carefully without making any typing errors and check before tapping on submit.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and submit the application fee.
Once the registration is complete, download the form from the website.
