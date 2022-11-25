JEE Main 2023: Exam Date To Be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check Details
JEE Main 2023 exam date is likely to be announced soon by NTA. Registration expected by 30 November 2022.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Exam Date 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in anytime soon. Once the registration process of JEE Main 2023 Exam starts, candidates will be able to submit their application from the aforementioned website by using their login credentials.
During the JEE Main 2023 registration, candidates have to submit their personal details and upload documents like scanned photographs, valid identity proof, address proof, category certificates (if any), 10 marks certificate, 12th marks certificate, and more.
Like JEE Main 2022, the upcoming JEE Main 2023 exam will also be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. According to several media reports, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be held in the month of January while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted in the month of April.
Candidates can either appear in both the sessions of JEE Main 2023 or any of the two. The highest marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be used to calculate the overall ranks.
JEE Main 2023: Registration Date
According to several media reports, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Notification regarding the registration process by 30 November 2022.
JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria
All those candidates who have appeared in the 12th class exams in 2021 and 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023. Besides, candidates who will participate in the 12th class exam of 2023 are also eligible to apply.
JEE Main 2023: Exam Date
NTA has not officially announced the JEE Main 2023 exam date yet but it is likely that the exam date will be announced soon by the concerned officials. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates about the JEE Main 2023.
