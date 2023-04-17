JEE Main 2023 Answer Key for Session 2 Expected Today: Know How to Download Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key will be declared soon on the website.
The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 answer key today, Monday, 17 April. All candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are requested to stay alert today and download the answer key on time. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key will be declared on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. One must check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully after downloading it from the official website.
The JEE Main 2023 answer key is patiently awaited by the candidates because they want to calculate their probable scores. The answer key and other important details will be available soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. All candidates must be alert if they want to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key on time. It is important to stay updated.
Based on past trends, it is likely that the NTA will announce the JEE Main answer key on Monday. However, the exam-conducting body has not announced any official date or time for the answer key yet so candidates should be alert.
As per the latest details available online, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key, the response sheets and OMR sheets together.
It is important to note that the answer keys that are scheduled to release soon are provisional. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 answer key for Session 2 online:
Go to the site - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key link mentioned on the homepage.
The PDF file will open when you click on the answer key link.
Download the key from the website and calculate your score whenever you are free.
Raise objections, if there are any, and pay the objection fee online.
