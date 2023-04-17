JEE Main 2023 Answer Key for Session 2 Expected Today: Know How to Download Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 answer key today, Monday, 17 April. All candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are requested to stay alert today and download the answer key on time. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key will be declared on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. One must check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully after downloading it from the official website.

The JEE Main 2023 answer key is patiently awaited by the candidates because they want to calculate their probable scores. The answer key and other important details will be available soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. All candidates must be alert if they want to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key on time. It is important to stay updated.