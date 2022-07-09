JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website, Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will formally close the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 should finish the registration process by the end of the day on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the exams is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last to submit the registration fee online is also today, 9 July 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to take place in July 2022. The JEE Main Session 1 exam is already over and the candidates are waiting for the results to release. To know more about the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process or the JEE Main Session 1 Results, one can visit the official website JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.