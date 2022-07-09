JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website, Details

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process to end today, on 9 July 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will formally close the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 should finish the registration process by the end of the day on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the exams is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last to submit the registration fee online is also today, 9 July 2022.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to take place in July 2022. The JEE Main Session 1 exam is already over and the candidates are waiting for the results to release. To know more about the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process or the JEE Main Session 1 Results, one can visit the official website JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration is taking place online on the website only. The process to submit the application fee is also being held online on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The ones who will not complete the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process today, will not be allowed to appear for the exam by the NTA.
For more latest details, candidates are requested to check the official website properly.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to complete the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process online:
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that mentions JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on the homepage.
Fill out the application form properly by entering the required details, then pay the application fee online.
Click on the submit option after verifying all the details that you have entered.
Download the confirmation page from the official website and save a copy for future reference.
