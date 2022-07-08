JEE Main Result 2022 Today: Check Session 1 Result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to declare the JEE Main Result 2022 today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 on the website. The JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 will be available on the official website anytime soon so the candidates are requested to keep a close eye on it. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting to check their scores are requested to visit the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for all the latest updates.

Candidates can also download the JEE Main Result 2022 from the website ntaresults.nic.in once it is officially declared by the NTA. As per the latest details, the JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 are expected today only, on Friday, 8 July 2022 so the candidates should be alert. They will find all the latest details on the mentioned sites.