JEE Main Result 2022 Today: Check Session 1 Result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Update

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 is expected to be declared today by the NTA.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to declare the JEE Main Result 2022 today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 on the website. The JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 will be available on the official website anytime soon so the candidates are requested to keep a close eye on it. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting to check their scores are requested to visit the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for all the latest updates.
Candidates can also download the JEE Main Result 2022 from the website ntaresults.nic.in once it is officially declared by the NTA. As per the latest details, the JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 are expected today only, on Friday, 8 July 2022 so the candidates should be alert. They will find all the latest details on the mentioned sites.
Candidates should note that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 release date and time. The latest reports suggest that the results will be declared today, on 8 July 2022.
The JEE Main Exam 2022 for Session 1 was conducted from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the official timetable. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to download the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1, once released formally on the websites by the NTA:
Visit either of the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Main Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your log in information such as the Application Number and Date of Birth.
The JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and save a copy for further reference.