Telangana Police SCT Exam 2022: Date, Admit Card, and Other Details
The admit card for TSLPB SCT examination (SI Civil and equivalent) will be released on 7 August 2022.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPB), has officially declared the final dates of the SCT (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee) exam 2022 (Preliminary Examination) for the post of sub-inspector. Earlier a notification was released on the official website of TSLPB (tslprb.in) mentioning that the SCT Preliminary exam 2022 will be held on 7 August 2022 and 21 August 2022. However, as per the notice, the dates were tentative and the final dates were to be declared shortly.
Recently, an official notification has been published on tslprb.in, according to which the final dates for the TSLPB Preliminary examination 2022 have been confirmed. As per the notice, the TSLPB will be conducted on two days (7 August 2022 and 21 August 2022) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
TSLPB Preliminary Examination 2022: Schedule
The TSLPB Preliminary examination 2022 for the posts of sub-inspector will be conducted on 7 August 2022 and 21 August 2022. According to a press note published on the official website, approximately 2,45,000 candidates will participate in the examination on 7 August 2022 and more than 6,50,000 candidates will appear for the examination on 21 August 2022.
TSLPB SCT Exam 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
The TSLPBS SCT Admit Card 2022 has not been released yet. According to an official press note released on the official website on Monday, 4 July 2022, the TSLPBS SCT Admit Card 2022 for candidates who are going to appear in the PWT (Preliminary Written Test) will be released on Sunday, 7 August 2022 on the official website. Candidates should keep visiting the official site for latest updates.
Once the admit cards are released on the official website, candidates can follow the steps below to download it.
Go to the official website: tslprb.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Latest News' section and search for the link 'Download Admit Cards for SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent'.
Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your registration number and password.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
Your SCT SI Civil admit card 2022 will be visible on the screen.
Download, save, and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates will be given more details related to the hall tickets in due course. They are therefore advised to check the official website regularly. No information will be delivered in person.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.