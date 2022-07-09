JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website, Details
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in by today to sit for the JEE Main July Session.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will formally close the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 should finish the registration process by the end of the day on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the exams is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last to submit the registration fee online is also today, 9 July 2022.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to take place in July 2022. The JEE Main Session 1 exam is already over and the candidates are waiting for the results to release. To know more about the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process or the JEE Main Session 1 Results, one can visit the official website JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Ends Today: Check Website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the latest details from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from 21 July 2022 to 30 July 2022.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Important Details
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration is taking place online on the website only. The process to submit the application fee is also being held online on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the last date to complete the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process is today, Saturday, 9 July 2022. The candidates who are interested to sit for the exam on the mentioned dates should finish the registrations on time.
The ones who will not complete the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process today, will not be allowed to appear for the exam by the NTA.
For more latest details, candidates are requested to check the official website properly.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates all the latest information on the official website for the candidates to access and stay informed.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the simple steps to complete the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process online:
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that mentions JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on the homepage.
Fill out the application form properly by entering the required details, then pay the application fee online.
Click on the submit option after verifying all the details that you have entered.
Download the confirmation page from the official website and save a copy for future reference.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.