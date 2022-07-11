Latest Update: NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today, Check Details

NEET UG Admit Card 2022 is likely to be out today, how to download it from the official website.
The NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to release the NEET 2022 admit card today as per some reports, however there is no official confirmation about the same. If speculations are true, the NEET UG admit card 2022 will be released on the official website (nta.ac.in) today, 11 July 2022 at 12 pm noon. Therefore, students appearing in the NEET UG exam 2022 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
The exam will be conducted as per the scheduled date and there will be no delay in the examination of NEET 2022. Since the exam date is close, the NTA is likely to publish the NEET-UG 2022 admit card today.
The NEET UG examination 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 17 July 2022. Earlier, students were requesting to postpone the exam but looks liks there will be no delay in the examination. This year, around 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET 2022 exam. The examination will be held across 546 cities of India and 14 cities outside India.
NEET-UG aspirants waiting for the release of the hall ticket should follow the below-given steps.
Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in).
Search for the link 'Download NEET-UG Admit Card 2022).
Click on the link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on the screen.
Enter your application number and password correctly.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Your NEET-UG 2022 admit card will be on your screen.
Download, save and print the hall ticket for future reference.