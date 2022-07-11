Latest Update: NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today, Check Details

The NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to release the NEET 2022 admit card today as per some reports, however there is no official confirmation about the same. If speculations are true, the NEET UG admit card 2022 will be released on the official website (nta.ac.in) today, 11 July 2022 at 12 pm noon. Therefore, students appearing in the NEET UG exam 2022 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The exam will be conducted as per the scheduled date and there will be no delay in the examination of NEET 2022. Since the exam date is close, the NTA is likely to publish the NEET-UG 2022 admit card today.