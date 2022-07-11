JEE Main Result 2022 Declared: Session 1 Mark Sheets Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates to check their scores. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 on the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates were eagerly waiting for the NTA to announce the results and now they can finally access the mark sheets on the mentioned website. Candidates can also download the JEE Main Session 1 Results 2022.

To check the scores and download the scorecards, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once they enter the correct login credentials, the JEE Main Result 2022 will display on the device. Candidates should check all the mentioned details on the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 carefully before downloading.