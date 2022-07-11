CBSE 10TH,12TH Results 2022: How to Download Term 2 Result on DigiLocker; Detail

Candidates should follow the mentioned steps to download the CBSE 10th,12th Term 2 Results 2022 from the DigiLocker App/website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 Term 2 on the website soon. According to several media reports, the CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Result 2022 are expected to be released by the end of July. However, all the candidates should note that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official release date and time of the board results so one has to wait.
The CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 Term 2 will be available on the official websites for download, once released. The websites that the candidates should access to view the results are cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. They must log in to their registered accounts to download the CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Results 2022. The latest information will be available on the website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) formally held the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 from 26 April to 24 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the exam schedule. The exams for CBSE Class 12 students were concluded on 15 June 2022.
One has to wait for the board to declare the official CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 Results 2022 date so that they can check the mark sheets on time.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates should follow to download the CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 Term 2 online from the DigiLocker App:
Go to the website - digilocker.gov.in or open the Digilocker App on your phone.
Log in using your correct mobile number.
Choose the option that states CBSE.
Select CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 or CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022, depending on the results you want to check.
Enter the required details correctly in the provided space.
Your CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 or CBSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the mark sheets from the website and take a printout of the same.
