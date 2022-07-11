CBSE 10TH,12TH Results 2022: How to Download Term 2 Result on DigiLocker; Detail

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 Term 2 on the website soon. According to several media reports, the CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Result 2022 are expected to be released by the end of July. However, all the candidates should note that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official release date and time of the board results so one has to wait.

The CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 Term 2 will be available on the official websites for download, once released. The websites that the candidates should access to view the results are cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. They must log in to their registered accounts to download the CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Results 2022. The latest information will be available on the website.